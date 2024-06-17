New York Historical Society honoring 2 men who greatly impacted the LGBTQ+ community

Pedro Rivera has details on the LQBTQ+ community honoring Tyler Clementi at The New York Historical Society.

Pedro Rivera has details on the LQBTQ+ community honoring Tyler Clementi at The New York Historical Society.

Pedro Rivera has details on the LQBTQ+ community honoring Tyler Clementi at The New York Historical Society.

Pedro Rivera has details on the LQBTQ+ community honoring Tyler Clementi at The New York Historical Society.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A new exhibit in New York City is profiling members of the LGBTQ+ community who lost their lives due to discrimination.

The New York Historical Society has a new display honoring two men who have greatly impacted the LGBTQ+ community.

The exhibit highlights Dr. Frank Kameny and Tyler Clementi who faced discrimination during their lives, but decades apart.

Tyler Clementi's tragic story sparked a foundation designed to bring change.

His violin is showcased at the exhibit, which his mother said is a symbol of the young man who died by suicide after he was mocked and harassed online over his sexuality.

"Tyler's violin meant a great deal to him. It was one of the most precious items that he owned and I think it brought a lot of joy to the audiences that listened to him play as well," said Tyler's mom, Jane Clementi, Co-Founder & CEO of Tyler Clementi Foundation.

Fourteen years later, Tyler's mom is using his life to create a legacy and become and advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.

"Specific aggressive behavior toward the LGBTQ community has to start with understanding and with sharing the stories that the museum is planning to share by opening a whole new wing in a few years," Clementi said.

The community's young people face bullying and thoughts of suicide at alarming rates.

"To be targeted in a cyberbullying incident is never a positive situation but I think what we need to see is people's lives are filled with lots of joy and there is meaning in that joy and for people who are in a really desperate situation, they need to hold onto that joy that they have in their life and to know they are not alone," Clementi said.

Tyler's violin and Frank Kemeny's military uniform are on display inside of the New York Historical Society.

"I think Tyler would be very pleased to have his violin on display. Although I think he would prefer it to be making music and to singing beautiful music but I think the second best thing would be for it to be a visual example of kindness and respect and compassion," Clementi said.

To read more about Tyler's story and foundation in his honor visit tylerclementi.org.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.