New York City Pride 2024 March: Everything to know

NEW YORK (WABC) -- NYC Pride 2024 marks the 40th anniversary of Heritage of Pride and the 55th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising.

ABC 7 New York is your home for the NYC Pride March on Sunday, June 30. Watch the broadcast from noon until 3 p.m. on Channel 7 and anywhere you stream ABC7NY.

The March takes place between 25th Street and 5th Avenue. Marchers proceeds south on 5th Avenue before heading west on 8th Street. After crossing over 6th Avenue, the March continues on Christopher Street passing the Stonewall National Monument. It turns north on 7th Avenue, passing the New York City AIDS Memorial, before dispersing in Chelsea at 16th Street and 7th Avenue.

More than 75% percent of all marching groups are non-profit organizations, and more than half of all marching groups are participating free-of-charge.

Pride 2024 Theme: "Reflect. Empower. Unite"

This year's theme is "Reflect. Empower. Unite."

Organizers selected the theme to highlight the importance of the NYC Pride March as the intersection for Queer liberation and joy.

The theme encourages individuals, advocates, community leaders and allies to reflect on the challenges they have overcome together and empowers them to take action in shaping our collective future.

"This year's theme is an imperative and a call to action. While we reflect on past triumphs and challenges, we must also empower our community to continue to ignite change and unite against the forces that do not want us to exist. Unity at this time is critical to our survival. Our theme calls us all to action,"

Kazz Alexander, NYC Pride Co-Chair, said.

Grand Marshals for Pride 2024

The list of Grand Marshals includes DaShawn Usher, Miss Major, Raquel Willis, Michelle Visage, Eshe Ukwell, and Baddie Brooks.

"This diverse selection of leaders reflects the spirit of unity, resilience, and celebration within the LGBTQIA+ community," co-chair Kazz Alexander said. "Now more than ever It is imperative for members across our community to unite behind the mission of the LGBTQIA+ cause: simply the opportunity to love, and to be able to live as you desire."

Alexander says everyone benefits when "we are all unified in the spirit of liberation for the most marginalized."

Eshe Ukwell, Baddie Brooks and Robin Drake are grand marshals in the Youth Activist category..

The three inspiring young leaders are making sure their voices are heard and respected on the grandest stage.

Pride Events

PrideFest: Where Equality Takes Center Stage

PrideFest returns on Sunday, June 30, with its renowned LGBTQIA+ street fair. It is the PrideFest 30th Anniversary! As the largest LGBTQIA+ street festival in NYC, PrideFest promises a day filled with excitement and celebration. This event encompasses various components, including StageFest, FamilyFest, CommunityFest and FoodFest, offering a diverse range of experiences for attendees of all backgrounds.

Youth Pride

This event takes place on Saturday, June 29 at the South Street Seaport Museum - Pier 16 & The Seaport - Pier 17, ages 13-24, for a vibrant celebration honoring LGBTQIA+ youth, offering a safe space for empowerment, education, and community building.

Bliss Days: Embracing the Spirit of LGBTQIA+ Womxn

On Sunday, June 30, Bliss Days (formerly known as Femme Fatale) promises to be a jubilant celebration of LGBTQIA+ womxn. This annual 21+ event is dedicated to honoring the achievements and contributions of womxn within the community.

For more information and updates on the 2024 Pride March celebration and other events, visit nycpride.org and to sign up to volunteer please visit nycpride.org/volunteer and fill out the brief form.

June has been an important month for the LGBTQ+ rights movement since New York City's first Pride march - then dubbed the "Christopher Street Gay Liberation Day" march - on June 28, 1970.

That event marked an act of defiance from the year before, a 1969 uprising at New York City's Stonewall Inn. After a police raid at the gay bar, a crowd partly led by trans women of color channeled their anger to confront authorities. It was a catalyst to what became a global movement for LGBTQ+ rights.

For more than a half-century, the annual marches have been an opportunity to demand action on specific issues such as the AIDS epidemic and same-sex marriage while also serving as a public celebration.

