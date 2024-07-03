Car left in reverse hits driver, crashes into home in Millburn, police say

MILLBURN, NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A driver reportedly left a car in reverse, sending it car crashing into a home on Tuesday in Millburn, New Jersey.

The driver, who got out of the car, reportedly left the car in reverse instead of in park, causing the car to roll away, police said.

The car hit the driver then crashed into a home across the street, police said.

The driver was taken to Morristown Medical Center with injuries.

There was a front seat passenger who was not injured, police said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Millburn Police Department.

