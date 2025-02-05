Driver trapped inside overturned tractor-trailer after crashing on New Jersey Turnpike

Heather O'Rourke has the latest in Secaucus, NJ.

SECAUCUS, New Jersey (WABC) -- Emergency crews are working to extract a driver from an overturned tractor-trailer.

The truck crashed at Exit 16E, which is the toll plaza on the eastern spur of the New Jersey Turnpike around 7:30 a.m.

At least four lanes dedicated to the I-495/Lincoln Tunnel approach have been blocked as a result.

Delays continue to mount along the eastern spur and are backed up as far as Secaucus Junction.

For drivers heading into New York City from the New Jersey Turnpike, the George Washington Bridge and Holland Tunnel could work as alternate routes.

Drive times from Routes 1 & 9 to the Holland Tunnel were over 60 minutes at one point.

The status of the driver's condition has not been revealed.

