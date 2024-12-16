New York State to receive similar drone detection system used by the NYPD

Darla Miles has the latest as New York and New Jersey officials investigate mystery drone sightings.

Darla Miles has the latest as New York and New Jersey officials investigate mystery drone sightings.

Darla Miles has the latest as New York and New Jersey officials investigate mystery drone sightings.

Darla Miles has the latest as New York and New Jersey officials investigate mystery drone sightings.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York State is set to receive drone detection systems similar to the one used by the NYPD, as an uptick in sightings in the region spark a flurry of questions and concerns.

"We get, on average, some 2,000-plus drone flights detected by our experts and our software every week. So, there are a lot of drones in the sky," said NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Counterterrorism and Intelligence Rebecca Weiner.

Drone detection systems are already in use all over New York City, and have been for several years now.

"We have gotten very good at working with partners, whether it's federal, state and local partners with whom we've been working extensively on this recent set of incidents, but also with private sector entities who are reporting to us through their own drone detection, what they're seeing," Weiner said.

A drone detection system can trace the origin, destination, make, model and registration to identify pilots.

On Sunday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced the state will receive a similar system to identify the uptick in drone sightings, but the uptick is the result of drone hobbyists launching their devices to find the mystery drones, which has created a domino effect.

"Well, in a couple of ways. First of all, it can create the public safety threat that it is trying to identify," Weiner said. "When you've got all these people who are trying to see what is going on. I'll fly my own drone up there, then that overwhelms the system with noise."

Rob D'Amico is the former unit chief for the FBI's counter drone unit.

"The sky is confusing because of the ability to judge distance and lights," D'Amico said. "So, I started learning early on from the guys that all these lights up there are not drones."

While drone hobbyist looking for mystery drones and mis-sightings may be a big part of the uptick reports, people are in fact, now seeing drones at night, and that's because in September 2023, the FAA changed the regulations, allowing for nighttime drone use for the first time

"This is very serious to us," Mayor Eric Adams said. "We want to make sure our skies are protected. We don't want anyone using drones that is going to be harmful to sensitive locations and sensitive New Yorkers."

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.