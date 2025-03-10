NYPD looking for woman who dropped lifeless 3-year-old boy at hospital in Brooklyn

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Detectives are looking to talk to the woman who handed a lifeless 3-year oldy boy to staff at SUNY Downstate hospital.

He was dropped off around noon on Sunday.

The boy was unconscious, unresponsive and showed signs of trauma. He was later pronounced dead.

The woman then got into a car with a man who was waiting in the driver's seat.

Police are attempting to identify them and canvassing the area for surveillance images of the two and the vehicle.

Detectives believe the woman is the boy's mother, and they believe they have a tentative identity of her.

The boy had what appeared to be bruising on his body, but the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

