Patients treated after suspected Ebola scare at CityMD in East Harlem

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two patients seeking treatment at an urgent care center prompted a health scare in Manhattan over the weekend.

The scare happened around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday at a CityMD on East 125th Street between Lexington Avenue and Third Avenue.

According to the FDNY, the scare was a result of a possible report concerning a patient being exposed to an infectious disease. First responders on scene treated and transported two people to the hospital for further evaluation using personal protective equipment.

After consulting with New York City's Department of Health, officials determined that neither patient had or was exposed to the Ebola virus.

NYC Health Department Acting Commissioner Dr. Michelle Morse issued the following statement in response to the incident:

"The two patients that sought services at CityMD on February 16 at 153 East 125th Street do not have Ebola. Neither patient had exposure to Ebola or other factors that would indicate risk. One patient is being taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue for routine testing and treatment. The NYC Health Department is in close communication with FDNY, CityMD and NYC Health + Hospitals."

Meanwhile, CityMD released its own statement following the scare, saying that "For the protection of patient privacy, we do not have any comment. There is no report of any Ebola virus or exposure, consistent with what the DOH confirmed as well."

