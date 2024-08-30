Water main break does damage in East Meadow neighborhood, leaving some residents without water

EAST MEADOW, Long Island (WABC) -- A neighborhood on Long Island is without water due to a water main break on Thursday that has left a major mess.

The water main rupture happened around 5 p.m. on Prospect Avenue in East Meadow.

Large pieces of pavement are missing from the street, and deep puddles have formed where the damage was done.

Residents say the water just kept rising, and at one point came within a few inches of flooding their homes.

"It was like a river, like you couldn't see the road at all, like none of it," one resident said. "Like you just saw debris, you saw dirt come up, you saw the concrete and the patio straight up go down the street with it."

The neighborhood is currently without water service.

Repairs are underway, but it's unclear when the water is expected to be restored.

