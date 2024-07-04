Mother, 2 young children stabbed, critically injured in East Orange apartment

EAST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A mother and two young children were rushed to the hospital after being critically wounded in an East Orange apartment.

The victims were attacked inside a second floor apartment on Park Avenue early Thursday morning.

All three were taken to University Hospital in Newark with apparent stab wounds.

Neighbors told Eyewitness News the victims are a mother and her two young children, ages 1 and 3 - and that one of those children just celebrated a birthday this week.

We are told the mother is in her twenties and has lived in this building her entire life.

Neighbors reported just seeing her Wednesday with her children, and that all were in a celebratory mood following that birthday celebration.

"I am in complete and utter shock... and my heart is breaking right now," said one resident. "I can't believe it. What have we come to? Two children and a mom? I don't know what's setting people off to do something like that."

There has been no word on what may have led to the stabbing.

The incident is being investigated by East Orange Police.

