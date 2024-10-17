East Orange School District votes to lay off over 90 school staff positions

EAST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Angry parents and teachers sounded off in East Orange, New Jersey, where a school board voted Wednesday night to make significant cuts.

The decision was a huge blow to students, parents and school staff members within the East Orange School District.

Over 90 school staff positions will be cut, a decision that could shatter the confidence of parents in their school system.

Hundreds of them, along with teachers, packed the board meeting, hoping their voices would sway the board to avert the cuts. It was emotional.

"My son is currently in the first grade, and he currently does not have a teacher. He's working off a substitute teacher, he gets split up once a week. The child is not learning anything," said parent Sascha Singh.

The school superintendent says while state aid has remained consistent and steady for the past 15 years, it has not increased, while the cost of operating has.

The district is facing a budget gap of $25 million, a number the board says it wasn't aware of before this year.

The board says it made the decision to avoid a state takeover, and that if a state monitor steps in, it can cut more positions and raise taxes without City Council approval.

"When I walked into this position, we were already short almost $5 million," said East Orange School District Superintendent Christopher Irving. "If we don't do something, the state will step in."

"The plan for these moves have been in the works from our superintendent from the first day," said East Orange Supervisor Thelma Ramsey Bryant.

Some parents and teachers say, if they're facing cuts anyway, maybe their schools are in better off in the state's hands.

