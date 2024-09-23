Suspect wanted for stabbing man in the back at East Village subway station arrested, charged

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have arrested and charged a man accused of stabbing another man in the back a subway station in Manhattan last week.
Raymond Kwok, 27, was arrested Monday on charges including first and second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
The attack happened around 8:45 p.m. on Friday at the L train station at East 14th Street and First Avenue.
According to the NYPD, a 29-year-old man was walking down the stairs at the station when he bumped into the suspect. Officials say the two got into an argument before the suspect stabbed the man in the back with a knife and fled the scene.
First responders transported the victim to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.
Police released surveillance video of the suspect over the weekend ahead of his arrest
