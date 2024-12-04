101-year-old resident dies day after fire tears through Edison senior complex

Toni Yates has the latest on the condition of residents in NJ apartment fire.

Toni Yates has the latest on the condition of residents in NJ apartment fire.

Toni Yates has the latest on the condition of residents in NJ apartment fire.

Toni Yates has the latest on the condition of residents in NJ apartment fire.

EDISON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 101-year-old victim has died after a fierce fire tore through a senior housing program in Edison, New Jersey on Tuesday night.

The fire started in the bedroom of the unit where the victim, Kuo-Chun Chen, and his wife lived. Both of them were carried out by first responders.

"They found the first victim behind the door. They were able to remove her, and then the second crew went in and found the male in cardiac arrest," said Edison Fire Department Chief Andy Toth.

Chen's wife was flown by helicopter to Beth Israel Hospital, where she is listed as critical.

The majority of the people who live at Inman Grove Manor are 85 years old and older. Many had nearly one-on-one help getting out of their smoke-filled apartments Tuesday night, because 97 firefighters and police officers showed up. They banged on windows and opened doors, moving more than 100 people to safety.

"We saw the fire on the second floor. It's really burning on the second floor, but police were like 'go to the front,' but it's still really cold," said resident Tess Marrow.

Marrow says responders truly went above and beyond for them.

"So the jacket of the police woman, they put it on the 104-year-old lady," Marrow said.

About 70 people were checked into a hotel for the night with the help of the American Red Cross. Their volunteers will be posted there as long as it's being used for care.

"The residents have been spoken to by the health department. They've obtained what medications they need," said Steve Cioffi of the Red Cross.

Those who got the "all clear" were allowed to move back in, except anyone from the c-wing, where the fire started. It will be weeks before the apartments in that part of the building will be ready.

"This could have been a lot worse but I'm thankful.. our crews did an outstanding, and an excellent job... could not have been better," said Edison Mayor Sam Joshi.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.