Editorial note about graphic political ad on this ABC station

We want to take a moment to tell you about a graphic political ad you may have seen airing here on this ABC station.

The ad is for anti-abortion rights advocate and presidential candidate Randall Terry and features graphic images of aborted fetuses.

By law, our TV station must air the ad. According to the FCC, broadcast stations are "prohibited from censoring or rejecting political ads that are paid for and sponsored by legally qualified candidates."

Terry will be on the ballot in at least 12 states so has met criteria to be considered legally qualified nationally.

