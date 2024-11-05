Key races to watch in Hudson Valley: Lawler, Jones faceoff in key House race for NY-17 seat

Raegan Medgie has the latest on the New York congressional race.

Control of US House could come down to key New York congressional races

ROCKLAND COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- In the suburbs north of New York City, Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Lawler faces former U.S. Rep. Mondaire Jones, a Democrat who previously represented part of the district before its boundaries were redrawn for the 2022 election.

Jones, one of the first two openly gay Black men to serve in the House, portrayed Lawler as someone who "masquerades as a moderate on television but votes just like an extreme MAGA Republican."

Lawler says Jones is the one masquerading as a centrist when he is liberal.

"People want reasonableness," Lawler said in an interview before the election. "They want folks who are willing to work across the aisle to get things done."

Marcus Solis has more on the race in New York's 17th Congressional District between Mike Lawler and Mondaire Jones.

The race got extra attention in early October when The New York Times obtained a photo showing Lawler wearing blackface in 2006 at a college Halloween party where he dressed as Michael Jackson. Lawler said the outfit was intended to be an homage to a childhood idol.

Jones apologized for a comment that suggested he called Governor Kathy Hochul the "b" word.

Two years ago, NY-17 was decided by 1,800 votes. 2024 could be another nail-biter.

Other House races to watch in the Hudson Valley:

In the 18th district, incumbent Democrat Pat Ryan and Republican Alison Esposito face each other in a swing district.

Ryan is a former Ulster County executive and military veteran.

Esposito is a former NYPD deputy inspector, who ran for lieutenant governor in 2022.

In the 19th district, incumbent Republican Marc Molinaro is running against democrat Josh Riley. This race is also a rematch. In 2022, Molinaro beat Riley by a slim margin.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

For more information about what's on the ballot in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, please check our Voter Guide.

For election updates, please visit abc7ny.com/vote2024.

