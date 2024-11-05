Minor voting problems, security heightened in New York City

No major threats reported at polling locations in the Tri-State area.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Board of Elections identified a problem happening at some election sites in Queens on Tuesday.

At P.S. 164 in Flushing, voters reported issues with scanning their ballots. We are told machines would spit the paper ballots right back out and voters were left, in some cases, handing in paper ballots.

The Board of Elections says an emergency bin was used. It is unclear how long exactly this went on, but the board says every vote will be counted.

Some scanners rejected ballots. It was taking multiple rejections before the ballots could be read, officials said.

In some cases, voters had to turn in their paper ballots.

The BOE issued a statement saying "technicians were immediately dispatched, and corrective measures were undertaken. In an abundance of caution, we had all 290 sites in Queens inspected."

Voters have not been impacted beyond additional attempts to scan their ballot or have it placed in the emergency bin as is protocol, the BOE said.

At P.S. 36 in the St. Albans area of Queens, Eyewitness News found a steady line of voters late Tuesday morning but that line we are told was not moving as well earlier when the site first opened.

A poll worker tells us one of the computer tablets was improperly configured for early voting. A tech had to be sent out by the Board of Elections to fix the issue. But site workers say this caused a problem for about an hour and a half as they could not "service the voter."

Security is high at polling places across New York City.

The FBI says more than 2,000 threats have been made to election workers nationwide.

There are no major threats against voters or election workers in the Tri-State area.

Two NYPD officers are stationed at every polling location in New York City.

Officers have been instructed to remain vigilant and on the lookout for election disruptions or violence.

Outside of the city, each local county board of elections has been coordinating security plans with law enforcement.

The Commissioner of the New York State Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Jackie Bray said polling systems have been tested and anti-virus software has been installed.

"I really feel confident that we're not going to see violence at our polls," Bray said. "I want New Yorkers to know that if there is any disruption at the polling locations that people are ready to respond. We've got two operation centers up and running, we'll be monitoring things statewide."

Authorities are asking anyone who spots a problem to report it to 311 or to your local county board of elections.

Tarik Sheppard has the latest on keeping the 2024 election secure in New York City.

