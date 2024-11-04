What is Prop 1 in New York? Where to find it on the ballot

Stacey Sager gets the latest opinions on Proposition 1, which seeks to update the state's Equal Rights Amendment.

What is Prop 1 in New York?

What is Prop 1 in New York? Stacey Sager gets the latest opinions on Proposition 1, which seeks to update the state's Equal Rights Amendment.

What is Prop 1 in New York? Stacey Sager gets the latest opinions on Proposition 1, which seeks to update the state's Equal Rights Amendment.

What is Prop 1 in New York? Stacey Sager gets the latest opinions on Proposition 1, which seeks to update the state's Equal Rights Amendment.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- When New Yorkers vote for president, Senate, Congress and the Legislature in Albany, the opposite side of the ballot will contain six different questions -- including one that could amend the state's constitution.

Proposition 1 seeks to update the state's Equal Rights Amendment to include new protected classes that include "pregnancy, pregnancy outcomes and reproductive health care and autonomy."

And while it's not specifically mentioned, the measure would effectively preserve the right to an abortion across New York.

It began as a way of protecting certain rights that were threatened by the Supreme Court -- in particular, reproductive rights -- but proponents of Proposition 1 tell Eyewitness News, it has actually been a 5-year quest to change the state's constitution.

"Because we're living in a time where it's become very obvious to us, that laws aren't enough," said New York State Senator Liz Krueger, (D) District 28.

So they've created what's now called the Equal Rights Amendment on the ballot, but do most voters know what it is? Or even where it is?

If you flip your ballot, you can vote yes or no to protect against unequal treatment based on ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, and sex, including sexual orientation, gender identity and pregnancy, but also, "reproductive healthcare and autonomy."

Keep in mind, that there are already fewer people casting their votes in the Congressional races on the ballot, and that number drops off even further, when it comes to the propositions, by as much as two-thirds.

Opponents are spending millions fighting it in the final hours.

"Prop 1 opens the door to non-citizens voting," one ad said.

They argue it's not equal rights, more like special rights for migrants and transgender athletes.

"And they want to be able to say, hey, you know what? If we want biological males to play against females, it says in the Constitution that they have that right," said Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.

However proponents have their own ad campaigns.

"It really doesn't change anything significantly in the law, other than adding protections," said Larry Levy, National Center for Suburban Studies.

And Krueger said that laws come and go -- depending on who gets elected in any given year -- and constitutions are hard to change.

"Why would we need it? We already have a constitution that protects people in race, religion, gender, ethnicity," Blakeman said.

It's one more heated contest, that's up to you, the voter, on Tuesday.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.