Empire State Building lit up in Eagles colors after Philly's Super Bowl win over Chiefs

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Empire State Building was lit up in Philadelphia Eagles' green and white following their win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

The Empire State Building posted on X saying 'I'm going to be sick.'

Philadelphia dominated Kansas City 40-22 behind 221 passing yards, two passing TDs and one rushing score from quarterback Jalen Hurts.

In January, the Empire State Building also shined in Eagles colors after their NFC Championship win against the Washington Commanders.

