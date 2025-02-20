Hochul considering sanctions against Mayor Adams as judge mulls dropping case

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Gov. Kathy Hochul is considering placing legal sanctions on the mayor, which would likely require both council and legislative approval.

The announcement is expected to further limit the mayor's power to run the city.

It comes as a federal judge could rule the same day on whether or not to drop the corruption case against Adams.

Adams is scheduled to make a public appearance in the Bronx on Thursday afternoon following the court hearing on Wednesday.

His strategy appears to project a business-as-usual approach and stick to his core message of fighting crime.

After a federal judge signaled he sees a limited role in denying the Department of Justice's move to drop corruption charges against him, Mayor Adams emerged looking victorious -- but his political future may still lie in the hands of Governor Kathy Hochul, who has the power to remove him from office.

On Wednesday night, he seemingly danced around who he would side with in the governor's fight with the Trump administration when asked about congestion pricing.

"The reality was that this was a state issue passed by Governor Cuomo and was carried through by the current governor and MTA," Adams said. "I have enough fights for those who want to throw stones at me to recommend which fight the Governor should have and shouldn't."

Adams was also careful not to upset President Trump.

Acting deputy Attorney General Emil Bove put on the record in court Wednesday the reason for dismissing the case is because it interferes with the mayor's ability to enforce the president's immigration agenda.

Meanwhile, with the Trump administration moving to cancel congestion pricing, the governor for her part now has one less reason to placate Washington.

And days after the top New York State Democrat, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, called on the mayor to resign and said she would support the governor if she chose to remove Adams, her counterpart in the lower chamber appeared to buy the mayor another day to fight.

"Overturning the rule of voters is something that's very serious so I'm not there yet about him being removed or resigning," said State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie. "It's not something that should be taken lightly. It's unprecedented for a governor to remove a sitting mayor."

Adams was indicted in September and accused of accepting more than $100,000 in illegal campaign contributions and travel perks from a Turkish official and business leaders seeking to buy influence while he was Brooklyn borough president.

He faces multiple challengers in June's Democratic primary.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.