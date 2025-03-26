Mayor Adams talks ghost guns, sanctuary cities, excitement for Opening Day

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams joined Eyewitness News on Wednesday to discuss a wide range of topics including a Supreme Court ruling on ghost guns, President Donald Trump's comments on sanctuary cities, the status of his criminal case and more.

Mayor Adams has made getting guns off the street of New York City a top priority, and the Supreme Court's ruling, on Wednesday, to uphold the Biden administration's restrictions on ghost guns, is a decision he agrees with.

"It's so important. A ghost gun does the same thing as any other gun, it takes lives, it destroys families, and this was the right decision by the Supreme Court," Adams said.

The mayor also reacted to the comments President Trump made about possibly outlawing sanctuary city laws by executive order, which would impact residents in New York City.

Adams said the city will continue to provide for New Yorkers "no matter who they are and where they come from," and they should always go to the police if they need help, and the city will continue to provide education for children and healthcare as needed.

"That is the heart and soul of who we are as a city and we will continue to do that as a city," he said.

When asked about the Trump administration and the status of his legal situation, the mayor said that he does not communicate with them, but rather his lawyers speak with the Justice Department as appropriate.

And regardless of his legal woes, the mayor insisted that he is going to "step up" for the city as he runs for a second term.

"My north star is serving the people of this city, I committed to do that when I was a police officer, state senator, borough president and now I'm the mayor, and if the competition comes, I have a record to run on and I'm really proud of the record," he said. You take this blemish away, you will see that we recovered this city on every level a city should be recovered on."

When asked if would run as an independent if he loses the Democratic primary, Adams said his team is still analyzing their next steps.

In the meantime, the mayor said he's looking forward to watching the Yankees and Mets on Opening Day, highlighting the economic impact the teams have had on the city after their World Series runs last season, and the memories that were made.

Mayor Eric Adams spoke at a press conference about Major League Baseball's economic impact.

