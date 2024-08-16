Area beaches prepare for rip current risks as Hurricane Ernesto churns off East Coast

JONES BEACH, New York (WABC) -- As Hurricane Ernesto churns off the East Coast in the Atlantic Ocean, lifeguards and officials in Nassau County are sounding the alarm for swimmers amid rip current risks.

It's the calm before the storm at Jones Beach, where waters are expected to pick up greatly and eventually reach its peak over the weekend.

In preparation for Ernesto's impact, crews are busy building sand berms, or barriers. They're also using sand bags to protect low-lying areas from potential flooding.

Jones Beach officials are taking no chances, including lifeguards, who are keeping a close eye for strong and dangerous rip currents that can quickly pull swimmers out to sea.

"The water has been very rough, more so than in summer's past. Going forward this weekend we're predicting very serious and very strong rip currents," said Jones Beach Lifeguard Captain Jonathan Frankel.

The danger of rip currents is something Charlie Capanzano, who's visiting from upstate New York, has experienced firsthand.

"I had a rip current when I was 16, almost drowned, and I have a healthy respect for them. I know how to handle them now," Capanzano said.

Jones Beach State Park Director Jeffrey Mason says it's important for people to listen to officials to stay safe.

"Listen to the lifeguards, follow their instructions. If they're saying the rip currents are too strong, or if they can show you where the rip currents are, avoid those areas, but the main thing is to listen to the lifeguards and use your best judgement," Mason said.

Frankel says that on any given day, particularly on weekends when there's more traffic on the beach, crews can complete anywhere from a few to up to 50 rescues, depending on the condition of the water.

Visitors and swimmers in the meantime should take extra caution while at the beach.

