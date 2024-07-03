Macy's Fireworks Show from Hoboken: What you need to know including road closures

Anthony Johnson has details on what to know if you're viewing the Macy's Fireworks show from Hoboken.

Anthony Johnson has details on what to know if you're viewing the Macy's Fireworks show from Hoboken.

Anthony Johnson has details on what to know if you're viewing the Macy's Fireworks show from Hoboken.

Anthony Johnson has details on what to know if you're viewing the Macy's Fireworks show from Hoboken.

HOBOKEN, NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- With Macy's 4th of July fireworks moving back to the Hudson River for the first time in a decade, Hoboken will be a prime viewing location.

Officials are expecting hundreds of thousands of people to show up to view the fireworks display on the waterfront.

Local restaurants and stores are excited about the business, but authorities are worried about the heavy traffic.

Road closures are planned and visitors will be asked to use mass transit and arrive early.

Spectators are invited to view the fireworks show from public locations along the waterfront including Maxwell Park, Elysian Park, Sinatra Park, the Little League field, and Pier A Park.

Coolers and lawn chairs are welcome in public places. But no lawn chairs are allowed on the Little League field. These items are also restricted:

Grills/Open Flame

Tents/Canopies

Weapons

Hammocks

Fireworks

Drones

Alcohol

Smoking

Road closures in Hoboken on 4th of July are as follows:

Beginning at 12 a.m.

Sinatra Drive from Fourth Street to 11th Street

Beginning at 2 p.m.

Hudson Place from River Street to Warrington Plaza

Sinatra Drive from Newark Street to Fourth Street and 11th Street to 15th Street

Sinatra Drive North from Sinatra Drive to 14th Street and through Shipyard Lane (Garage/Resident Access Only)

Newark Street from River Street to Sinatra Drive

First Street from River Street to Sinatra Drive (Garage/Resident Access Only)

Second Street from River Street to Sinatra Drive (Garage/Resident Access Only)

Third Street from River Street to Sinatra Drive (Garage/Resident Access Only)

Fifth Street from Hudson Street to Sinatra Drive

Beginning at 9 p.m.

Third Street from Garden Street to Washington Street

16th Street from Willow Avenue to Park Avenue

Court Street from Second Street to Fourth Street

On-Street Parking Restrictions

24-hour parking restrictions will go into effect at 11 p.m. on July 3, 2024. Temporary No Parking signs will be posted well in advance of the holiday. Vehicles left in restricted areas will be towed at the owner's expense. Regular parking will resume at 11 p.m. on July 4, unless otherwise noted.

Both sides of Sinatra Drive from Fourth Street to 11th Street (To stay closed through 8 a.m. July 5)

Both sides of Sinatra Drive from Newark Street to Fourth Street

Hudson Street from Hudson Place to Observer Highway (Taxi Stand)

Both sides of Hudson Street from First Street to Second Street (8 a.m. July 3 to 8 a.m. on July 5)

Both sides of Hudson Place from River Street to Warrington Plaza

West side of Willow Avenue from 11th Street to Fourth Street

Both sides of Clinton Street from Seventh Street to Eighth Streets

South side of Fourth Street from River Street to Willow Avenue

Both sides of Fifth Street from Hudson Street to Sinatra Drive

North side of 14th Street from Sinatra Drive to Park Avenue

To accommodate residents with Resident On-Street Parking Permits, the City is offering a special rate of $5 per 24-hour period in Garages B (28 Second St.) and D (215 Hudson St.) and Midtown Garage (371 Fourth St.). This rate is only applicable to residents with a valid Resident On-Street Parking Permit or Temporary Parking Permit from 6 p.m. on July 3 through 6 p.m. on July 5 at $5 per 24 hours.

The City is also charging a garage event rate of $40 for 12 hours from 5 p.m. on July 4 through 5 a.m. on July 5 for transient customers without resident or temporary parking permits. This rate will be valid at Garages B, D, and Midtown.

The following locations will be closed to the public on the Fourth of July:

Pier C Park

Sinatra Park Soccer Field

Pier 13 (Private Event)

Pier 14 (Private Event)

Stevens Institute of Technology campus

Waterfront walkway from Sinatra Park to 11th Street

As per previous communications from the City, portions of the waterfront area will be closed to pedestrians, due to ongoing inspections of the walkway and to allow for emergency access.

Enhanced patrols will be deployed, with officers strategically positioned to monitor festivities, deter any potential incidents, and address any emergencies that may arise. A Hudson County mobile command center will be deployed on the waterfront in Hoboken to provide amplified security measures and to manage a coordinated emergency response, if necessary.

NJ Transit rail and bus services and Port Authority PATH trains will be operating on an adjusted holiday/weekend schedule. The Hudson-Bergen Light Rail will be available but limited to and from Jersey City after 10 a.m. on July Fourth. NY Waterway will be operating a limited schedule on the Fourth of July and service will be suspended during the fireworks show.