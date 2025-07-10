Exclusive look at FDNY water rescue drill on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- The FDNY Water Rescue Unit took part in a real-life training exercise to rescue distressed swimmers on Staten Island on Thursday.

Eyewitness News got an exclusive look at the training.

"I have a history - background in life guarding. I did that for 7 summers on the beach. To be able to use those skills as a firefighter is tremendous," said FDNY Surf Rescue Terence Moriarty.

Moriarty is in the FDNY's Surf Rescue Unit.

"Over here on Staten Island, we have a short section of beach, but there is a long section of shoreline people actually use that are not protected by lifeguards," Captain Victor Milukas said.

Lifeguards cover a lot of ground but what happens when they go home and someone needs to be rescued?

22 fire companies across the city are designated for surf rescue.

Captain Milukas said accidents happen a lot more often.

"It gets very crowded. There's accidents. There's a lot of things that happen around the city that if something goes on they dial 911. We send out our units to see what they can do," Milukas said.

The FDNY ran the drill with a lifeguard but most drownings happen when lifeguards are off duty.

Firefighters have a tether line attached to their rescue board to make sure they also make it back to shore.

In the drill, firefighters are working in tandem with National Parks lifeguards.

Over at city beaches, there have been no drownings this summer.

Any lifeguard knows that it can change in the blink of an eye.

"We're just wearing different uniforms. But at the end of the day, everyone is here to save a life and make sure the public is safe," said Chief lifeguard of Gateway National Park Service Great Kills Dariusz Mikolajczak.

