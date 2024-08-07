Exclusive look at MTA's G train modernization

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Deep beneath the streets of Long Island City, a hundred-year-old subway tunnel is being reborn. New tracks, new switches, and new signals.

"Most of the signal equipment on this section of the G Train dates back to the FDR Administration," said Jamie Torres-Springer, President, MTA Construction & Development.

Torres-Springer is the head of construction and development for the MTA and commissioned the massive modernization project for the G Train.

Rebuilding eleven miles of an aging subway line that connects Brooklyn and Queens. It is one of the least reliable routes in the transit system.

"The thing that people get frustrated about on the G train is the delays. And one of the big things that we can do here is to modernize the signal system so that we have fewer delays," Torres-Springer said.

Signals have already been upgraded on the 7 train and the L train. But, the rest of the subway runs on a system designed in the 1920s.

The way it's worked for more than 100 years is that the trains pass over a certain section of track. It's part of a relay that tells the system when to change the signals from green to red or from red to green.

On the G train, transponders are being installed along the tracks, allowing trains to be controlled via GPS.

"Typically you'll see a subway line get to 60, 70, 75% on-time performance. When we modernize the signals, we get 90% on-time performance. And it also means that because we can run trains closer together, they can run in faster speeds. So it's a huge upgrade in service," Torres-Springer said.

The work is being done in phases this summer and sections of the line have been shut down and replaced with shuttle buses. Hugo Zamora was appointed the MTA's G Train Czar.

"What's the biggest challenge in all of this?" Eyewitness News Reporter N.J. Burkett asked.

"Well, the biggest challenge is trying to convince everybody that the little bit of pain is going to be good in the long term," Zamora said.

Riders hope it's worth it.

"I mean, if it's true, then that's good," one rider said. 'But I just don't really believe it."

"It will definitely be worth the investment, and it'll be much easier for us to move around," another rider said.

The line is expected to fully re-open next month, with occasional shutdowns on nights and weekends.

The entire project won't be complete for another three years. But, there will even be Wi-Fi underground. The result could take the G Train from worst to first.

