FAA transitions to new fiber optic network improving ATC communications for Newark airport

NEWARK (WABC) -- The Department of Transportation announced that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) successfully transitioned to a new fiber optic communications network between New York and the Philadelphia air traffic control center.

The Philadelphia Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACON) directs air traffic in and out of Newark Liberty International Airport.

Officials say this upgrade ensures equipment will keep working if one of two communication paths is disrupted.

Air traffic controllers repeatedly lost contact with Newark flights in the spring, including an incident on April 28th when communications were lost for around 90 seconds.

The fiber was laid in June and testing of the network was conducted over the last month, officials said.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy announced the milestone to improve the reliability of operations at Newark Airport on Thursday.

"This marks a critical milestone in our unprecedented effort to make flying safer and more efficient. The last administration ignored government watchdog reports and did nothing to address the glaring issues at Newark - we vowed to fix it," Duffy said. "What we've already accomplished at Newark demonstrates that we are ready to deliver the all-new air traffic control system that the American people deserve."

