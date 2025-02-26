1 driver dead, another in police custody following crash in East Elmhurst

EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- One driver was killed and another is in police custody following a car crash in Queens.

Police say it happened on Northern Boulevard in East Elmhurst around 4:15 a.m.

A 24-year-old man driving a 2022 BMW apparently collided with a 2015 Mercedes-Benz.

The 28-year-old driver of the Mercedes was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Two other passengers in the car were also transported to the hospital but are expected to survive.

Meanwhile, charges are pending for the 24-year-old driver.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

