3 people dead after fire rips through home in Bayside, Queens

BAYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- Three people are dead after flames ripped through a home in Queens overnight.

The fatal fire happened around 2:40 a.m. on Sunday at a two-story house on 208th Street near 34th Avenue.

Video shows firefighters on scene putting out the fire, which officials say started on the second floor.

According to the NYPD, a 56-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Two women, ages 54 and 90, were also taken to nearby hospitals, where they were later pronounced dead.

More than 100 firefighters and EMS personnel responded to battle the flames.

Fire marshals are now trying to determine the cause of the fire.

Nina Pineda reports on a grieving family's struggle following an accident in Newark, and how 7 On Your Side was able to help.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.