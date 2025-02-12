2 killed in 3-alarm fire at Buddhist Temple in the Bronx

FDNY is on the scene of a fire at a building that houses a Buddhist temple.

FDNY is on the scene of a fire at a building that houses a Buddhist temple.

FDNY is on the scene of a fire at a building that houses a Buddhist temple.

FDNY is on the scene of a fire at a building that houses a Buddhist temple.

TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- A three-alarm fire at a Buddhist Temple in the Bronx has left two people dead, FDNY officials said on Wednesday.

The blaze broke out inside the building on Anthony Avenue in the Tremont section just after 6 a.m.

An FDNY official noted that a car was blocking a fire hydrant at the fire scene.

"We all know we should not be parking on fire hydrants. And seconds count when we are fighting fire, and that slows us down." FDNY Chief John Esposito said. "We had fire throughout the two buildings, and unfortunately, we did have two fatalities recovered from the original fire building."

More than 150 FDNY crew members battled the fire, which was snuffed out around 8:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation.

Janice Yu has the latest from the Bronx.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.