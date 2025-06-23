Father fatally stabbed, son injured, inside Brighton Beach laundromat

BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 54-year-old father was stabbed to death, and his son injured, following an argument inside a laundromat in Brooklyn.
Police say the two men got into a dispute with another man outside the Laundry King on Neptune Avenue in Brighton Beach at 10:40 p.m. on Sunday.
The argument spilled into the laundromat, where the father was stabbed in the torso.
He was pronounced dead at NYU Langone Hospital.
His 19-year-old son was treated for a cut to his hand. He is expected to recover.
The suspect got away on foot. No arrests have been made as officials work to determine what led up to the fight.
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.