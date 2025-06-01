Father, two sons killed in Goshen house fire

GOSHEN, New York (WABC) -- Flames gutted a home and decimated a family in Goshen on Saturday night.

It was after 8 p.m. when the 911 call came in. Officials say when responding firefighters got there, the entire two-family home on 876 Pulaski Highway was up in flames.

Neighbors say a mother and her two children who live upstairs were able to get out, but the family living on the ground floor did not.

Shane Munn, 40, and his two sons, ages 12 and 17 were killed in the fire. Friends say Munn was a single father who adored his kids, who they say were both nonverbal and had autism.

Neighbors say they will never forget what they saw on Saturday evening.

"When I was waking up, I saw them performing CPR on the father. He took really good care of those boys. He was a good father, it's really sad" said Crystal Enfield.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire, but neighbors say there was smoke and heavy flames coming out the back of the home from the ground floor kitchen window.

