NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks comments on FBI search of home; NYPD phones subpoenaed

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks says he is "cooperating with a federal inquiry" after federal investigators this week seized phones from members of the NYPD and top aides to Mayor Eric Adams.

Eyewitness News was outside the Hamilton Heights home he shares with his fiancée First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright on Friday morning. It was the site of a federal search earlier this week.

Schools Chancellor Banks released a statement early Friday saying, "Yesterday was the first day of school for the 1.1 million students and staff of New York City Public Schools, and I remain focused on ensuring they have safe, academically rigorous, and joyful school year. I am confirming that I am cooperating with a federal inquiry. At this time, I cannot comment any further on that matter."

Police Commissioner Edward Caban, his Chief of Staff Raul Pintos, two lieutenants in his detail, and precinct commanders in Manhattan and Queens precincts with ongoing nightlife enforcement actions were asked to turn over their phones.

Caban's family has connections to nightlife. Richard Caban, a former NYPD lieutenant, owns Con Sofrito. Caban's twin brother, James Caban, a former NYPD sergeant, owned a Bronx apartment building that once had a bar on the first floor named "Twins."

The phones were seized Thursday. In what appears to be a separate avenue of injury, FBI agents and prosecutors in the U.S. Attorneys office early Wednesday morning executed search warrants at the home of Wright and Chancellor Banks in Hamilton Heights as well as the home of Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Phil Banks in Hollis, Queens.

Another Banks brother, Terence Banks, who runs a consulting firm, may have clients that do business with the city. He is also being eyed by federal investigators, although his attorney said he was assured his client was "not a target of this investigation."

Timothy Pearson, a close mayoral adviser and retired NYPD inspector, also had his phone subpoenaed. He works for the city's Economic Development Corporation but has wide ranging responsibilities in the administration.

No charges have been filed and the investigation continues by the FBI and U.S. Attorneys Office in Lower Manhattan.

On Thursday afternoon, Adams insisted he's confident, despite the series of FBI actions reaching deep into his inner circle.

"I'm not aware of any wrongdoing or misgivings from anyone on my team," Adams said "And we're going to continue to cooperate."

Federal agents have previously searched the homes of several other associates of Mayor Adams, who turned over his own electronic devices to the FBI.

"I think the most important thing that I must do is to send the right message to my team and all the employees in the city, we're going to comply with whatever rules, and we're going to follow the law, and we're going to make sure that whatever information is needed, we're going to turn over that information, and that is what we have been doing since the beginning," Adams said.

Federal officials have previously executed search warrants at the homes of:

Brianna Suggs, the mayor's top campaign fundraiser

Rana Abbasova, the mayor's international affairs aide

Winnie Greco, a special adviser to the mayor and director of Asian affairs

"I wake up every morning with the same feeling, commit yourself to the city, and for the entire years of my life, I follow the rules and procedures," Adams said. "And you know, I'm confident that everything is reviewed. We're going to comply with whatever information that's needed and to make sure that this has come to a completion."

An NYPD spokesperson released the following statement:

"The Department is aware of an investigation by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York involving members of service. The Department is fully cooperating in the investigation. Any questions regarding the investigation should be directed to the U.S. Attorney's Office."

Dan Krauth has more on the investigation into lithium-ion battery farms.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.