FDNY Captain reunited with beloved trumpet

An FDNY Captain was reunited with his beloved trumpet after it was stolen from his car.

An FDNY Captain was reunited with his beloved trumpet after it was stolen from his car.

An FDNY Captain was reunited with his beloved trumpet after it was stolen from his car.

An FDNY Captain was reunited with his beloved trumpet after it was stolen from his car.

HIGHBRIDGE, The Bronx (WABC) -- An FDNY captain in the Bronx was reunited with his beloved trumpet after it was stolen from his car.

Police found Captain Anthony Holz's brass instrument after it was sold to a pawn shop.

Holz keeps the city safe at night. Then, during the day, as a member of the ceremonial unit, he puts his heart into his trumpet to play at funerals, events, and September 11 anniversaries.

While Holz was busy taking care of the community in Highbridge, someone broke into his car and stole his trumpet.

The captain has had his trumpet for 35 years and bought it from his late high school teacher.

So far, no arrest for the suspect who broke into his car.

ALSO READ | 7 On Your Side helps nurse get paycheck owed for 9 months

Nina Pineda helps Claudia Gordon get a paycheck she's been waiting on for nine months.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.