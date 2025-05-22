FDNY investigating man's fatal fall during Sunset Park fire rescue

The FDNY has launched an investigation after a rescue ladder used to save the man from the fire in Sunset Park failed and gave way.

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A New York City Fire Department investigation is underway after a Sunset Park resident fell from a ladder during an attempted fire rescue, later passing from injuries sustained in the fall.

Ashiq Hussain, a 53-year-old Pakistani immigrant, attempted to flee from his second-floor apartment window after an electrical fire broke out in a 9th Avenue deli below, just after 7 a.m. Monday morning.

As firefighters extended a rescue ladder up to a waiting Hussain, officials say the ladder apparently gave way. Hussain fell onto the pavement below, striking his head.

Hussain later died at the hospital.

An autopsy determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the head.

FDNY officials are now investigating Hussain's fall, and whether a ladder malfunction or other factors contributed to the accident.

"As is standard practice, we began a proactive investigation of the facts and circumstances surrounding the tragic death of a civilian immediately, inclusive of our Fire Marshals, Fire Operations, and our Division of Safety," the FDNY said in a statement.

No firefighters have been disciplined or taken off duty, but the ladder involved has been pulled from service.

Hussain's body will be flown back to Pakistan for burial.

