FDNY rescues worker after dumbwaiter falls on him inside Midtown building

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The FDNY rescued a man after the dumbwaiter he was apparently working on fell on him inside a building in Midtown on Tuesday afternoon.

The FDNY said a 911 call was made around 12:30 p.m. for a confined space rescue at a building on E. 54th Street.

Firefighter arrived on the scene to find that a dumbwaiter car in a shaft had fallen onto a worker working on it on street level.

They decided to instead to secure the car and break through the walls to get to the man.

The victim was conscious and alert during the entire operation and was taken to the hospital after he was rescued.

