FDNY training other agencies how to respond to emergencies with drones, robots

BAYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- Eyewitness News is getting a look at how first responders are trained to use drone technology to help in their crime fighting and rescue efforts.

There is a big difference between being able to simply fly a drone and being able to fly a drone at a building collapse or high-rise fire.

And that is what Tuesday's training was all about. The FDNY and National Institute of Standards and Technology hosted a training event and invited other agencies to come and learn how to become proficient in flying drones at emergency sites.

The training included robotics as well - including learning to operate one of two of the FDNY's robotic dogs in a very tight space.

The robots would be used in two scenarios that emergency responders never want to find themselves responding to: a hazardous material situation or a building collapse.

Other agencies like the MTA, NYC Emergency Management, NYPD and various Long Island fire departments were all there for part of the training.

The objective is to train someone from each attending agency so they can then go back to their department and show others how it is done.

And perhaps most importantly, during a major emergency, every responding agency must be on the same page.

