Feast of San Gennaro returns to Little Italy for 11-day celebration of food, culture and more

LITTLE ITALY, Manhattan (WABC) -- The Feast of San Gennaro returns to Little Italy on Thursday for an 11-day run full of street food, Italian culture, music and more.

The 98th Feast of San Gennaro gets underway Thursday, Sept. 12, and runs through Sunday, Sept. 22. The 11-day festival celebrating Italian culture will take place on Mulberry Street and will feature the traditional food vendors, processions and live entertainment.

Chef Anne Burrell will serve as this year's grand marshal. Burrell is the fan favorite host of Food Network's "Worst cooks in America" after getting her start on TV on "Iron Chef America."

Officials with the festival say Burrell is an industry veteran and passionate teacher who prides herself on creating rustic Italian dishes that celebrate simple and pure ingredients.

Some of the major attractions this year include Johnny Mandolin & Friends, Eric DeLauro of the Rat Pack Band, Jessa V Quartet, Francesca & Theresa, Angelo Venuto and friends, Ginger Wynn, Vanessa Racci, Ricky Tinelli, Jenna Esposito and more.

The festival celebrates San Gennaro, the patron saint of Naples who died in martyrdom. When Italian immigrants moved to the Lower East Side of Manhattan during the early 20th century, those from Naples settled around Mulberry Street.

Starting in 1926, the Neapolitans would host what was initially a one-day block party every year honoring their patron saint. Since then, the annual tradition has evolved into a multi-day commemoration of Saint Gennaro, Italian people and their history.

You can find more information about this year's Feast of San Gennaro here.

