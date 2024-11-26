Fire breaks out in East New York store, spreads to apartment above

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A fire broke out in a store in Brooklyn and spread to an apartment upstairs on Tuesday morning.
The fire started inside a Metro PCS store on New Jersey Avenue in East New York just before 1 a.m.
Flames spread through the store and then to an apartment upstairs.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
