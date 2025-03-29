Fire engulfs Upper West Side apartment building

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A fire broke out at an apartment building on the Upper West Side.

The flames erupted somewhere on the second floor of the building on West 91st St. near Broadway just before 6 p.m. Friday.

All residents got out safely. They say smoke quickly filled the hallways and even their homes.

"Luckily I was in the staircase and there was other people coming down and they told me that there was a fire, but you could smell like all the smoke," said Leah Estrada.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

