Fire damages historic Bronx church in West Farms

WEST FARMS, The Bronx (WABC) -- Firefighters responded to a fire at a historic church in the Bronx on Monday afternoon.

The two-alarm fire happened just after 4 p.m. at the vacant Beck Memorial Presbyterian Church in West Farms.

Over 100 firefighters responded, and no injuries were reported.

The church has historic landmark status.

"Upon arrival, units found heavy fire in the rear of the church. Our units moved in very aggressively with hose lines in an attempt to extinguish the fire from the inside. We encountered many hazards, like holes in floors, and also some ceilings started to collapse as they were moving in with lines. At this point the Incident Commander advised everyone to evacuate the building and we used exterior streams to complete the final phases of extinguishment," said Deputy Assistant Chief Mike Woods.

Fire Marshals are working to determine the cause of the fire.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.