Officials suspect squatters caused fire that tore through homes in Irvington, displacing dozens

IRVINGTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A massive 3-alarm fire tore through a row of homes in Irvington, New Jersey on Tuesday, displacing dozens of residents.

Firefighters responded to 71 Montgomery Ave. just before 5 p.m. for reports of a fire in the vacant residential building, according to officials.

The fire extended from 71 Montgomery Ave. to 65, 67, 73 and 75 Montgomery.

The flames and smoke bleeding through the rooftops on Montgomery Avenue spread to five houses altogether.

Thick black smoke could be seen from 20 miles away, according to NewsCopter7.

The fire began just after 5:15 p.m.

Multiple trees around the house also caught on fire at one point, and a car in the driveway was also ablaze.

Firefighters worked to keep the fire from spreading to more homes, and some had to be evacuated.

Fire officials said the fire was an exterior attack and firefighters experienced low water pressure issues with at least one dead hydrant.

Lee Goldberg said 20 mph wind gusts and the dry air contributed to the rapid spread of the fire.

The fire was placed under control just before 7 p.m.

Officials say one elderly man was taken to University Hospital for a health issue unrelated to the fire.

No other injuries were reported, however, nine families, including 27 adults and four children, will have to be relocated.

"Seeing it now, there's nothing. I got all my documents, everything is just there. Everything I've had. So this is all that I'm left with right now," said Aghogho Aduomayabe, who was displaced by the fire.

A young mom was home with her 5-month-old when the flames broke out.

"He was sleeping and I was taking off my clothes to go take a shower. I was tired and I just laid down a little bit. I hear someone slap my door, tell me, 'hey!'" said Nallande Jean, who got out with her child safely.

Neighbors got each other out alive and unhurt as the smoke and flames enveloped their homes.

The Irvington and Newark fire departments tackled hotspots including one along a utility pole.

The stunned families are thankful there was no loss of life but are wondering what's next.

"We have the families that we're starting to gather information from and take care of them with their needs. Especially with their immediate needs tonight," said Mike Minell with the American Red Cross.

"You don't plan these things. I don't even know where to start from. How to start, where to begin to put these things together. This is heartbreaking," Aduomayabe said.

Authorities do believe squatters in the abandoned house in the middle of the row likely started the fire, but they don't know exactly how yet.

The official cause of the fire remains under investigation.

One person told Eyewitness News there had been complaints filed about the squatters.

Another neighbor said that the house was already damaged by a fire about two years ago.

