Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire in freezing early morning conditions in Orange

ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Firefighters battled freezing temperatures during an early morning two-alarm fire in Orange, New Jersey.

Around 2 a.m. Friday, heavy flames shot from the roof of a row house on South Center Street near Freeway Drive.

Crews spend hours trying to bring the fire under control.

So far, there have been no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

