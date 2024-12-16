Herald Holiday Market destroyed in early morning fire

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The holiday market in Herald Square went up in flames early Monday morning.
The fire spread from booth to booth at the Herald Holiday Market along Broadway.
It happened just before 4:15 a.m.
Firefighters battled heavy flames as the fire tore through booths filled with small vendor merchandise. Several propane tanks were also engulfed in the blaze.
No injuries were reported
The market was slated to run until January 3rd.
