Flames shoot out balcony of Bronx high-rise apartment building

HIGH BRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- Flames shot out of the balcony of a high-rise apartment building in the Highbridge section of the Bronx.
The fire broke out on the 13th floor of the Ogden Avenue building just before 4:45 a.m. Thursday.
Firefighters went through the large apartment building, checking on residents.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
