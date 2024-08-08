Flames shoot out balcony of Bronx high-rise apartment building

HIGH BRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- Flames shot out of the balcony of a high-rise apartment building in the Highbridge section of the Bronx.

The fire broke out on the 13th floor of the Ogden Avenue building just before 4:45 a.m. Thursday.

Firefighters went through the large apartment building, checking on residents.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

