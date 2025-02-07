Police search for suspect after man stabbed multiple times inside store in Flatbush

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect who stabbed a man multiple times at a store in Brooklyn.
The stabbing happened inside the Mini Mart on Church Avenue just before 5:15 a.m. on Friday.
According to the NYPD, the stabbing was the culmination of a dispute between a worker and a customer.
Officials say the worker confronted the suspect, possibly about stealing from the store. As the argument escalated, another customer attempted to intervene.
The 30-year-old customer was then stabbed multiple times, including in the face, chest and left arm.
First responders transported the victim to the hospital in stable condition.
The suspect, described as a man with a dark complexion wearing a black jacket, black pants and black Crocs, fled in a silver sedan.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.