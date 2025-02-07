Police search for suspect after man stabbed multiple times inside store in Flatbush

24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Friday, February 7, 2025 1:59PM
FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect who stabbed a man multiple times at a store in Brooklyn.

The stabbing happened inside the Mini Mart on Church Avenue just before 5:15 a.m. on Friday.

According to the NYPD, the stabbing was the culmination of a dispute between a worker and a customer.

Officials say the worker confronted the suspect, possibly about stealing from the store. As the argument escalated, another customer attempted to intervene.

The 30-year-old customer was then stabbed multiple times, including in the face, chest and left arm.

First responders transported the victim to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspect, described as a man with a dark complexion wearing a black jacket, black pants and black Crocs, fled in a silver sedan.

