NYPD searching for man accused of touching teen inappropriately in Flushing, Queens

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man accused of forcibly touching a teenager in Queens.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday near 41-47 Kissena Boulevard in Flushing.

According to the NYPD, the suspect approached a 15-year-old boy and inappropriately brushed the back of his hand against the victim before leaving. The man later returned and offered the boy money to perform a lewd act.

Police say the suspect then fled the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

