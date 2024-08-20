56-year-old man dies in Queens hit-and-run, police search for suspects

Crystal Cranmore has the latest in Flushing, Queens.

Crystal Cranmore has the latest in Flushing, Queens.

Crystal Cranmore has the latest in Flushing, Queens.

Crystal Cranmore has the latest in Flushing, Queens.

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- A 56-year-old man is dead following a terrifying hit-and-run crash in Queens. Now police are searching for two people who fled the scene.

It happened in the Flushing section around midnight Tuesday.

Police say a crash between a Honda Accord and and a U-haul truck ended with a pedestrian getting struck and killed.

The Honda was apparently traveling southbound on Kissena Boulevard when it collided with the truck, which was traveling westbound on Horace Harding Expressway.

Both vehicles jumped the curb. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Honda is recovering at New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital.

Chanteé Lans rides along with Suffolk County police as they crack down on drunk and impaired driving.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.