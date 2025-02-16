FDA sets Class II recall for over 2 million MadeGood granola bars

The Food and Drug Administration set the classification for over two million MadeGood brand granola bars included in a recall for possible metal contamination.

The FDA classified the recall as Class II, the second highest level.

The recall affects eight flavors of MadeGood granola bars produced between January and November of last year, which were distributed across the United States and Canada.

Riverside Natural Foods Inc. voluntarily issued the recall in December.

No injuries have been reported.

