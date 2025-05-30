Forest Hills Stadium releases 2025 concert lineup after legal showdown threatened cancellation

FOREST HILLS, Queens (WABC) -- It almost was a silent summer season for Forest Hills Stadium, the historic concert and sports venue which has operated in the eponymous Forest Hills, Queens since its 2013 renovation.

While a stadium representative told Eyewitness News that the venue enforces a strict end time of 10 p.m. for events, a recent development in the years-long dispute between the stadium and some neighborhood residents called the summer lineup into question.

Catastrophe arose for the stadium's schedule earlier in 2025, when the Forest Hills Garden Corporation refused to grant the NYPD permission to close their private streets. As a result, the NYPD initially denied the stadium necessary "sound amplification permits."

After an extensive legal battle, Forest Hills Stadium was given permission to hold concerts again - and so the show will go on.

"The venue's new state-of-the-art L-Acoustics sound system, expertly designed by industry legend Dave "Rat" Levine, will enhance fans' experiences while significantly reducing offsite sound into the neighborhood," Forest Hills Stadium said in a statement.

Here's what Forest Hills Stadium has slated for their 2025 season:

May 31 - Bloc Party with Blonde Redhead & joan

June 14 - Sammy Virji

June 21 - Dr. Dog with Crumb & Wild Pink

July 22 & 23 - Phish (sold out)

August 1 - King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard with Orchestra of St. Luke's & DJ Crenshaw

August 2 - King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard with DJ Crenshaw

August 8 & 9 - Mumford & Sons with Lucius (sold out)

August 13 - The Black Keys with Gary Clark Jr.

August 16 - Louis C.K.

September 4 - Leon Bridges with Charley Crockett, Reyna Tropical & Honky Tonkin' in Queens

September 5 - Above & Beyond

September 11 - Pulp

September 17 - Alabama Shakes with El Michels Affair

September 26 - All Things Go Festival feat. Lucy Dacus, Djo, Gigi Perez, Rachel Chinouriri & more

September 27 - All Things Go Festival feat. Doechii, Remi Wolf, Lola Young & more

September 28 - All Things Go Festival feat. Clairo, The Marías, The Last Dinner Party & more

September 29 & 30 - Tyler Childers with Medium Build

October 3 - Shawn Mendes with Eddie Benjamin

October 24 - Parcels

October 25 - Big Thief

Additional shows be announced soon.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.