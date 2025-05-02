Former FDNY firefighter accused in deadly crash released on bail

Anthony Carlo has more on the reactions to the release of the former FDNY firefighter.

Anthony Carlo has more on the reactions to the release of the former FDNY firefighter.

Anthony Carlo has more on the reactions to the release of the former FDNY firefighter.

Anthony Carlo has more on the reactions to the release of the former FDNY firefighter.

KEW GARDENS, Queens. (WABC) -- A former FDNY firefighter accused in a deadly crash in Queens last February was released Friday on $75,000 bail.

Police say Michael Peña was drunk and high on cocaine and marijuana when he was speeding, ran a red light and T-boned a car driven by 24-year-old Justin Diaz.

Diaz's family showed up to court in numbers on Friday where they demanded justice for their loved one.

Prosecutors say he was driving to work at the time of the crash at Northern Boulevard and East 107th Street.

Authorities say Peña, an off-duty probationary firefighter at the time -- was speeding at 83 mph while drunk and high.

Prosecutors successfully argued his firing from the FDNY, previous run-ins with the law and seriousness of the charges called for him to be remanded.

But the defense appeals saying he is not a flight risk. The appellate court agreed and so Pena was released on bail.

The only bail condition that Peña faced was having to surrender his passport and sign an affidavit saying he won't apply for a new one.

Six family members and friends helped him post bail.

He is charged with manslaughter and a slew of other charges.

If convicted, Peña faces up to 15 years in prison.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.