Former FDNY firefighter who suffered massive heart attack hopes to save lives by sharing story

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A former FDNY firefighter from Long Island, who nearly died from a massive heart attack, is sharing his frightening ordeal with the hope that it serves as lesson for others.

Heart attack survivor, Scott Hanson, was met with cheers as he was wheeled out from Mount Sinai. If it wasn't for the doctors and medical staff who acted so quickly, Hanson says he doesn't think he would be here.

The nightmare began last month for the 68-year-old father and grandfather from Long Beach. The retired FDNY marine division pilot who served on September 11th, is well aware of the fragility of life, yet wasn't aware that he nearly lost his own.

"Many patients have sudden death with this complication, and they don't make it to the hospital," said Mt. Sinai cardiovascular surgeon Dr. Robin Varghese.

Hanson told Eyewitness News that he didn't even know he was having a massive heart attack shortly after a ski trip on New Years.

Scott says he was just feeling exhausted and not quite himself, which is why it took seven days for him to finally make it to Mount Sinai South Nassau, and by then, he was feeling dizzy and had chest pains.

It turns out he had an acute, 100% blockage on the right side of his heart.

"Because it had been going on for a number of days, it ended up tearing a hole inside the heart between the left and right side of the heart," Dr. Varghese said.

It created an 8-centimeter hole, which required Hanson to be in the ICU in New York City for two weeks, followed by a risky 10-hour surgery.

"And it carries a mortality rate of about 50% or greater," Dr. Varghese said. "Not doing anything has 100% risk of dying."

There are some takeaways here. Hanson is diabetic.

"And so when you're diabetic, you don't always have the symptoms of chest pain or arm pain," Dr. Varghese said.

But Hanson also has high cholesterol. Another big risk factor, and his message, is to take medication.

"I would've taken my medications. I was kind of non-compliant," he said.

He said he had a screening back in August, which came back normal.

He says that some time between August and now, he developed a massive blockage.

Fortunately, Hanson now has a second chance, and as someone who served for years saving lives, he's hoping his own close call, can now save even more.

