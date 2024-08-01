Former Manhattan College dorm transitions to migrant shelter in Riverdale

RIVERDALE, Bronx (WABC) -- A former Manhattan College dorm has transitioned into a migrant shelter in the Riverdale section of the Bronx.

City Councilmember Eric Dinowitz said furniture was moved into 435 West 238th Street which used to be a dorm.

Dozens of neighbors held a protest when word first spread of a possible shelter in the area.

The shelter has 95 rooms and will be ran by WestHab, a nonprofit that provides supportive and affordable housing. He says there is a nine-month contract for the shelter, Councilmember Eric Dinowitz said,

The city said it is not contracted to be a permanent or long-term facility.

Bronx Councilmember Eric Dinowitz released a statement Tuesday about a migrant shelter opening up in the Riverdale section of the Bronx.

A DSS spokesperson released a statement on the shelter opening.

"Since Spring of 2022, over 210,000 asylum seekers have arrived in New York City and gone through shelter intake. Hundreds of asylum seekers in need of shelter are still arriving each week, pushing our shelter system to its limit. It is therefore imperative that we continue to open new facilities across the city, as necessary, to meet the growing need for shelter. This site will provide 95 asylum seeking families with a safe and secure place to stay and will be operated by our experienced not for profit provider, Westhab, who will supply, meals, connections to services, and referrals to dedicated supports."

